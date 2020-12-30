Eat heart-healthy with this recipe for apple Waldorf salad.
Ingredients
2 medium apples
1/2 cup celery chopped
1 tbsp orange juice
1/4 cup low fat vanilla Greek yogurt
1/2 cup raisins
1/4 cup walnuts chopped
Instructions
Wash, core, and dice the apples. Place the apples in a large mixing bowl with the orange juice and mix well. Add all other ingredients to the apples and toss gently.
Note: If there is leftover salad, cover and store in the refrigerator.
