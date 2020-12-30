Waldorf salad

Eat heart-healthy with this recipe for apple Waldorf salad.

Ingredients

2 medium apples

1/2 cup celery chopped

1 tbsp orange juice

1/4 cup low fat vanilla Greek yogurt

1/2 cup raisins

1/4 cup walnuts chopped

Instructions

Wash, core, and dice the apples. Place the apples in a large mixing bowl with the orange juice and mix well. Add all other ingredients to the apples and toss gently.

Note: If there is leftover salad, cover and store in the refrigerator.

Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension. tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.