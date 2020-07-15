Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
Looking for a way to mix up your everyday tuna salad? Our Greek-style tuna salad is a delicious and refreshing recipe that is great for these hot summer days or a perfect make ahead meal for you lunches!
Ingredients
1 (9 ounce) package whole wheat elbow pasta
1 (12 ounce) can chunk light tuna in water drained
1 small red onion chopped
1/2 cup prepared Greek vinaigrette salad dressing
1/4 cup pitted black olives
2 tablespoons reduced fat feta cheese crumbles
1 boiled egg white
1 medium celery stalk, chopped
Instructions
1. Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Drain pasta and place in refrigerator to cool.
2. Mix tuna, onion, salad dressing, feta cheese, celery, egg white, olives, and cooled pasta in a large bowl.
3. Serve cold over a bed of Romaine lettuce
For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.