Do you want that show stopper dish without the added calories? This vegetable cheese tart is a great way to impress at the dinner table without a lot of hassle!
Ingredients
1 roll puff pastry
2 cups nonfat ricotta cheese
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese shredded
1/2 cup low fat mozzarella cheese shredded
2 eggs
1/3 cup Italian vinaigrette
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 large carrots multicolored if possible
2 zucchinis
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Instructions
1. Place a puff pastry sheet over a greased tart pan, trim and press to fit. Line with parchment paper and fill with weights.
2. Bake the tart dough at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes. Remove the weights and parchment paper and let it cool.
3. In a large bowl, add the eggs, ricotta, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, Italian vinaigrette, and salt. Use a spoon or mixer until everything is evenly mixed and smooth.
4. With a potato peeler or a mandolin, create lengthwise strips of zucchini and carrots.
5. Place the vegetable slices in a bowl, add garlic powder. Stir and cook in the microwave for 3-5 minutes. This step will soften the slices and make them much easier to roll.
6. Spread the cheese mixture on top of the tart base.
7. Take one slice of a vegetable and roll it up very tightly. Add another slice and keep rolling. Do not exceed more than 3 slices per spiral or the vegetable cooking will be uneven.
8. Place the vegetable spiral in the center of the tart, pushing it down into the cheese. Continue this process until the tart is sufficiently covered.
9. Brush olive oil on top of the vegetables and bake the tart at 375 degrees for 30-40 minutes.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu. edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.