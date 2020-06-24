Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M Agrilife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
Savor this flavorful Italian artichoke chicken and that home cooked feel! This dish is easy to prepare and is large enough for leftovers. It’s a perfect meal for a family’s Sunday dinner. Serve with pasta or over spinach and customize your meal.
Ingredients
+ 6, 4-ounce chicken breast skinless and boneless
+ 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
+ 5-6 Roma tomatoes cored and chopped
+ 2 garlic cloves thinly sliced
+ 1, 14-ounce can quartered artichoke hearts drained
+ 3 tablespoons olive oil
+ 1 teaspoon sugar
+ 3 tablespoons flour
+ 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese
+ fresh basil
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350F degrees. Arrange raw chicken breasts in a 9 x 11 casserole dish. Season with Italian seasoning and set aside.
2. In a large bowl mix together, tomatoes, garlic and drained artichoke hearts. Add extra virgin olive oil, sugar, and flour. Mix well.
3. Pour the tomato and artichoke mixture over the chicken. Cover with foil and place in preheated oven, bake for 35-40 minutes.
4. Remove from oven and uncover. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over the top and place the chicken under the broiler for a few minutes until the cheese is golden brown and the vegetables are caramelized.
5. Remove from oven and top with chopped basil over the hot dish.
6. Serve over your favorite pasta or pair chicken with a fresh spinach salad….or do both!
