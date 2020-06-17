Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M Agrilife Dinner Tonight program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
Trade in your pasta for a fun take on noodle night! This spaghetti squash chicken caprese recipe is super delicious and a healthy alternative to traditional noodles.
Ingredients
2 spaghetti squash cut in half
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
2, 8-ounce chicken breasts diced
1 cup cherry tomatoes
3 ounces fresh mozzarella pearls
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
3 leaves fresh basil torn
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Balsamic glaze
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. While oven is heating, microwave spaghetti squash in oven for 5 to 6 minutes. This will make the spaghetti squash soft and easier to cut.
3. Cut the top and bottom off the spaghetti squash and slice squash in half.
4. Cook chicken in a skillet for about 4 minutes on each side.
5. While chicken is cooking in the skillet, scrape your spaghetti squash using a spoon or knife until you get about 10 cups out. Put spaghetti squash in a bowl.
6. Add olive oil, salt and pepper, cooked chicken, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil in bowl and combine.
7. Add spaghetti squash back in bowl and bake the spaghetti squash in the oven for 20 minutes.
8. While spaghetti squash is cooking, mix balsamic vinegar and honey together.
9. Remove spaghetti squash after 20 minutes or when all cheese is melted, and tomatoes have begun to burst. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and serve warm!