Don’t forget to wear your green, and eat spinach on St. Patrick’s Day! Enjoy this creamy spinach as a side to any pork, beef, or chicken entrée!
Ingredients
Note: This recipe makes three, 1/4 cup servings.
1/2 pound baby spinach leaves
2 teaspoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon garlic clove chopped
1/4 Tablespoon butter unsalted
1/4 cup shallots chopped
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 cup 2% milk
1 ounce lowfat cream cheese
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your countertops. Rinse produce under cool running water before slicing.
2. Saute spinach and chopped garlic clove in olive oil. Saute until spinach is wilted. Move spinach to a separate bowl to stop the cooking process.
3. Add chopped shallot to the heated pan with butter. Allow the shallot to cook until translucent.
4. Make a sauce by adding salt, pepper, milk, and cream cheese to the dish. Allow time for the sauce to simmer and thicken, about 2 minutes.
5. Add spinach back to the pan and stir.
6. Serve warm.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.