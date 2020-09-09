Catfish tacos with pico de gallo and avocado crema will be on heavy rotation for your Taco Tuesdays! These tacos are packed with flavor and feature a widely available and inexpensive fish here in Texas – catfish!
Ingredients
Tacos
6 corn tortillas
1 pound catfish fillet
2 tablespoon Cajun creole seasoning
Pico de gallo
1 cup cherry tomatoes diced small
1/2 medium white onion diced small
2 jalapenos seeded and diced small
1/4 cup cilantro leaves chopped
Juice of 1 lime
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Avocado Crema
1 avocado ripe
1/4 cup nonfat greek yogurt plain
2 garlic cloves paste
1 tablespoon lime juice
Instructions
1. Wash hands and clean preparation area. Rinse all fresh fruits and vegetables under cool running water before using.
2. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Season the catfish fillets with the Cajun creole seasoning and bake for 25 minutes or until fillets reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees.
3. While the catfish is baking, prepare the pico de gallo. Combine all of the finely diced vegetables (tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, cilantro) in a medium bowl. Mix in the lime juice, salt, and pepper. Place in the refrigerator until ready to serve to let flavors combine.
4. After making the pico de gallo, make the avocado crema. In a bowl combine the avocado and Greek yogurt, mash, and mix until well combined. Make the garlic clove into a paste using either a microplane or by mincing the clove then running your knife blade back and forth over the minced garlic. Add in garlic paste and juice of 1 lime into avocado mixture and combine well.
5. To Assemble: flake the catfish and arrange evenly among tortillas, evenly distribute the pico de gallo and avocado crema among tacos. Top with additional cilantro if desired.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.