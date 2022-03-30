Grill up the perfect healthy appetizer for the home team with these grilled shrimp, pineapple and veggie sewers.
Note: This recipe makes 10 servings (two skewers).
Ingredients for the skewers
1 pound large fresh or raw shrimp peeled, deveined, tail-on
20 ounce can pineapple chunks in 100 percent pineapple juice reserve juice
2 cups cherry tomatoes
1 large zucchini sliced
1 large yellow squash sliced
1 cup green bell pepper sliced
20 small skewers
Ingredients for the barbecue sauce
1/2 cup ketchup
1/4 cup reserved pineapple juice
1/4 cup vinegar
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions for the shrimp skewers
1. Clean and sanitize your workspace. Pull back your hair and wash your hands.
2.Prepare your shrimp by peeling them and ensure they are all deveined, leave the tail on
3. Next, drain your pineapple and reserve your juice. Additionally, wash and prepare your tomatoes, zucchini, squash, and green peppers to be added to the skewers.
4. Place one shrimp, one pineapple chunk, one cherry tomato, 1 zucchini slice, 1 yellow squash slice, and 1 bell pepper slice on a skewer
5. Place on a plate and prepare your grill and barbecue sauce.
6. Once the barbecue sauce is made (instructions below) and the grill is ready (Medium Heat), brush each skewer with barbecue sauce.
7. Place skewers, barbecue sauce side down, on the grill. While the bottom is grilling, brush the top side of each skewer with barbecue sauce.
8. Grill 1-2 minutes then flip skewers over. Grill additional 3-4 minutes or until shrimp are pink and opaque.
9. When ready, serve and enjoy!
Instructions for the barbecue sauce
1. Place a pan over medium-low heat.
2. Add all barbecue sauce ingredients and stir to combine.
3. Bring to a simmer for 6 to 8 minutes.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit www.tdtnews.com.