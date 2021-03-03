Sorghum is a whole grain high in protein and antioxidants. It truly is the “star” of this recipe. Enjoy the sorghum fried rice as a one-skillet meal or with your favorite chicken, beef, or shrimp.
Ingredients
Note: This recipe makes six half-cup servings.
2 cups sorghum grain cooked**
1 Tablespoon sesame oil
1/2 cup onion chopped
1 cup frozen peas and carrots thawed
2 eggs lightly beaten
2 Tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce
1/2 cup green onion tops chopped
Instructions
1. Heat large skillet or wok to medium heat and pour sesame oil. Add onion and thawed peas and carrots, fry until tender.
2. Slide the vegetables to one side of the skillet and pour the beaten eggs on the other. Use a spatula to scramble and cook eggs. Once eggs are cooked, combine with vegetables.
3. Add and stir in the cooked sorghum grain to the skillet. Pour soy sauce over evenly and stir until well heated. Top mixture with green onion.
**Use cold sorghum grain to prevent mushy texture. Prepare grain the day before or defrost grain stored in the freezer.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.