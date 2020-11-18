Already in the mood for Thanksgiving turkey? Check out this slow cooker herbed turkey breast recipe and get a jump start on all things turkey!
Ingredients
1 white onion chopped, divided
2 cups parsley leaves chopped
5 teaspoons rosemary fresh
2 teaspoons thyme fresh
5 pound Turkey Breast or turkey roast
1 cup chicken broth low fat, low sodium
1 cup water
Instructions
1. Place chopped onion and parsley in the bottom of the slow cooker. Then place rosemary and thyme on top.
2. Place turkey on top of onion and herbs.
3. Pour 1 cup chicken broth and 1 cup water over turkey, onion, and herbs.
4. Cook for 6-8 hours on low.
5. Slice and enjoy with a delicious side.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.