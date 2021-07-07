Let’s twist-up this taco Tuesday with some fruit tacos! An impressive taco to build, this recipe can be an appetizer, a snack, or a refreshing dessert.
Note: This recipe makes five servings (two tacos).
Ingredients
1 large avocado sliced
1 pieces seedless cucumber cut into matchstick
2 cups watermelon cut into matchstick pieces
10 jicama tortillas
2 Tablespoon lime juice
1 teaspoon honey
¼ teaspoon chili powder
¼ cup cilantro chopped
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and preparation area. Rinse all produce before slicing.
2. Prepare your avocado, cucumber, and watermelon by slicing into matchstick pieces, or julienne cut.
3. Evenly layer 2-3 pieces of avocado, cucumber, and watermelon in the middle of the jicama tortilla.
4. In a small bowl mix freshly squeezed lime juice, honey, and chili powder till well blended.
5. Drizzle a small amount over each tortilla and sprinkle cilantro.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost-effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu. edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.