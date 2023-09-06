Food-MilkStreet-Tomato Bread Soup

This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for Andalusian tomato and bread soup.

 (Milk Street via AP)

Salmorejo is Spain’s lesser known but creamier tomato-based chilled soup. It has fewer than half the ingredients of gazpacho, but is no less flavorful thanks to a topping of savory ham and hard-cooked egg.