Rice pilaf is a delectable one-pot wonder boasting fluffy, toasted rice cooked with onions and frozen mixed vegetables in chicken stock. This flavorful and simple side dish is perfect alongside grilled chicken or baked fish.
Rice pilaf makes a perfect side dish
- By Wendy Hatfield-Hazzard Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight!
