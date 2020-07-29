Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
This grilled pineapple with whipped topping recipe is sure to be a crowd pleaser the next time you pull out the grill.
Ingredients
1 pineapple
1/2 cup nonfat greek yogurt plain
1/8 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 tablespoons Agave syrup
Instructions
1. Make sure to start with a clean surface and clean hands.
2. Begin by heating up your grill to 450 degrees.
3. Slice pineapple into 12 wedges .
4. Place pineapple on grill and grill on each side for 4 minutes (8 minutes total).
5. While pineapple is grilling, start by whipping the nonfat Greek yogurt for 30 seconds on low and then for 2 minutes on a high speed.
6. Add heavy whipping cream. Again, mix on low speed for 30 seconds and increase speed to high setting for 2 minutes.
7. Add vanilla and agave and whip on high for another 2 minutes or until peaks are fluffy.
8. Use as dip for grilled pineapple or top pineapple with whipped mixture and enjoy!
For more recipes visit agrilifeextension. tamu.edu/solutions/dinner -tonight.