Here’s a zesty dish that you can grill anytime! This flavorful marinade will give your shrimp a boost of flavor. Plus, it’s easy to make and quick to grill.
This recipe makes five 1/3 cup servings.
Ingredients for the marinade
1 pound shrimp; frozen or fresh peeled and deveined
1 Tablespoon jalapeno
1 cup green onion
2 cups cilantro
4 teaspoons lime zest
1/4 cup lime juice est. 2 limes
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup pineapple juice
2 Tablespoons minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon coconut aminos
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Ingredients for the dill dip
8 ounce container plain Greek low fat yogurt
2 teaspoons lime zest
2 teaspoons lime juice
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill
Ingredients for the garnish
1/4 cup sliced limes
2 Tablespoons cilantro
Instructions
1. Prep shrimp, if frozen let thaw. If fresh, peel and devein.
2. Next, remove 6 tsp zest and squeeze ¼ cup lime juice from limes.
3. Place jalapeno (optional remove seeds), green onion, and cilantro in food processor and pulse.
4. Then whisk together olive oil, lime juice, pineapple juice, zest, (minced) garlic, coconut aminos, and black pepper in a bowl. Combine processed ingredients to create a marinade.
5. Pour the marinade into a large sealable food-safe plastic bag. Gather your thawed shrimp and place them in the marinade (plastic bag). Before sealing, press the excess air out, then seal.
6. Let the shrimp marinate in the fridge for about 10 to 30 minutes (max).
7. While shrimp is marinating, create your dill dip. Grab a medium bowl, stir together yogurt, lime zest, lime juice, garlic powder, and dill. Cover and chill.
8. You are now ready to grill; you can thread the shrimp onto skewers (see tips on wooden skewers) or place them in a grill pan over the stove.
9. Grill the shrimp over direct, medium heat for 5-7 minutes, turning the shrimp halfway through the process. Make sure shrimp is pink and cooked through - a fully cooked shrimp is 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Check the temp!
10. When done, take the shrimp off the grill, and squeeze some lime juice (optional).
11. You are now ready to serve – garnish your shrimp with cilantro and lime wedges. Pair with any of our side dishes.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension. tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.