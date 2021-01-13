With just the right amount of crunch and spice, our lemon almond roasted broccoli makes a great side dish for any celebration.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon red crushed pepper flakes
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
4 cups broccoli florets chopped into small pieces or steaks, about 3 heads
1/3 cup almonds sliced
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese Shredded
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon lemon zest
2 tablespoon lemon juice
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray non-stick spray on a baking sheet.
2. In a small bowl, combine olive oil, red crushed pepper flakes, garlic powder, and cayenne powder.
3. Place chopped broccoli into a large bowl and evenly pour in the olive oil mix. Distribute evenly over broccoli and gently mix until broccoli has been coated.
4. Evenly spread broccoli on baking sheet leaving space in between.
5. Roast broccoli for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove broccoli from oven and flip broccoli and evenly sprinkle almonds. Roast for an additional 8 to 10 minutes (or until desired doneness).
6. Once broccoli is out of the oven, sprinkle with parmesan cheese and salt.
7. Complete the dish by topping the broccoli with lemon zest and lemon juice. Serve and enjoy!
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.