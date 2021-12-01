Oh, my gourd! This no-bake pumpkin cheesecake is a great go-to for an easy pumpkin dessert.
Note: This recipe makes eight serving slices.
Ingredients for the crust
1 cup graham cracker crumbs plain
2 Tablespoons butter unsalted, melted
Ingredients for the cheesecake
8 ounces whipped topping fat free, thawed
8 ounces cream cheese fat free
1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt nonfat
1 ounce cheesecake instant pudding mix fat free, sugar free
3/4 cup pumpkin puree
1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice blend
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
1. Clean and prep baking area.
2. Add melted butter to graham cracker crumbs and mix until well combined.
3. Transfer buttered graham cracker crumbs into a pie dish or Springform baking pan and press them tightly into the bottom of the pan. Place pan into the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes to chill.
4. In a large bowl, add whipped topping, cream cheese, and Greek yogurt and mix until well-combined using a handheld mixer.
5. Add the instant pudding mix to the bowl and mix until smooth. Add in pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and vanilla extract, and continue to mix until well-combined.
6. Remove pie pan from refrigerator and place mixture on top of crust. Ensure the mixture is evenly distributed.
7. Place pie in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours or freezer for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
8. Note: Consistency of pie mixture will depend on time refrigerated or frozen.
9. Serve and enjoy!
