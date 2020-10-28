Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
The nights are starting to cool off! Warm you and your family back up with this delicious pumpkin chili recipe! In this dish, veggies provide essential nutrients, beans provide fiber and protein, and lean beef also increases the protein content. This is a chili dish that you can feel good about serving to your family and friends!
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup yellow onion chopped
1 cup green bell pepper chopped
1/2 cup jalapeno seeded & chopped
1 tablespoon garlic minced
1 pound extra lean ground beef
1, 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes with the liquid
1 cup water
1, 15 oz can pumpkin puree
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1, 15 oz can kidney beans rinsed and drained
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area.
2. Heat oil in a large pot over medium high heat.
3. Add onion, bell pepper, jalapeños and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until tender.
4. Add lean beef and cook until browned.
5. Add diced tomatoes, pumpkin puree, water, chili powder, cumin, and bring to a boil.
6. Reduce heat to medium low and add beans.
7. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes more. Ladle chili into bowls and serve.
For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.