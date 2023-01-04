Food-MilkStreet- Stir-fried Hoisin Chicken and Bell Peppers

This image shows a recipe for stir-fried hoisin chicken and bell peppers.

 Milk Street/AP

Boneless, skinless chicken breast is the most-purchased cut of poultry in the U.S., but it’s easy to overcook and generally bland. Thankfully, the solution to both problems happens to be both simple and fast — a boldly flavored stir-fry.