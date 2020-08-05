Do you have a picky eater who might never try cauliflower but loves to eat rice? Or have leftover fresh cauliflower and not know what to make with it?
Why not have a little fun in the kitchen and make cauliflower rice! Cauliflower is a great vegetable for making into a “rice” look alike because it cooks well, becomes tender after cooking, takes on the flavor of your dish, and adds an additional veggie to your meals! Plus this vegetable is an excellent source of vitamin C!
Cauliflower rice can be used for several different dishes.
Add it to stir-fry for an additional vegetable.
Steam it and substitute it for rice if you already are serving a grain with a meal.
Mix it into a salad for a different texture.
Use it for the base of cauliflower pizza crust.
Here are two ways to turn a head of fresh cauliflower into rice:
Method 1
Wash cauliflower and chop into small pieces.
Using a food processor, add raw cauliflower to the mixer.
Chop on a medium speed until the cauliflower looks like rice.
Method 2
Wash cauliflower and chop into large pieces.
Using a box grater or a cheese grater, grate the raw cauliflower using a medium size grater.
Be ready to use your arm muscles in this method!
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight program, which was developed to provide busy families with expert cooking advice and quick, healthy, cost-effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.