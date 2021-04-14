Looking for a light meal or something to start off with? These whole grain and homemade, light, and fresh crab cakes have a sweet and spicy dip that will keep you looking for more. Our salt-free crab cakes are packed with delicious lump crab, avocado, and sorghum grain. This recipe makes about eight crab cakes.
Ingredients for the crab cakes
8 ounces lump crab
1 large egg white
3/4 cup sorghum grain cooked
1 medium avocado mashed
2 green onions diced
1/2 teaspoon salt free lemon pepper
Ingredients for the topping
1/2 cup sour cream light
1 tablespoon sorghum syrup
1 tablespoon sriracha sauce
Instructions
1. Combine all crab cake ingredients in a large bowl, mixing in seasoning.
2. Preheat a skillet over medium heat, and spray with non-stick cooking spray.
3. Use a ¼ cup measuring cup to scoop out the crab cake mixture. Place in heated pan and flatten.
4. Cook on each side till cooked thoroughly and browned about 4 minutes.
5. In a small bowl, mix all topping ingredients together. Top each crab cake with about 1 tablespoon for an added spicy flavor.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and healthy recipes.