Crab cakes

 Photo courtesy of Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight!

Looking for a light meal or something to start off with? These whole grain and homemade, light, and fresh crab cakes have a sweet and spicy dip that will keep you looking for more. Our salt-free crab cakes are packed with delicious lump crab, avocado, and sorghum grain. This recipe makes about eight crab cakes.

Ingredients for the crab cakes

8 ounces lump crab

1 large egg white

3/4 cup sorghum grain cooked

1 medium avocado mashed

2 green onions diced

1/2 teaspoon salt free lemon pepper

Ingredients for the topping

1/2 cup sour cream light

1 tablespoon sorghum syrup

1 tablespoon sriracha sauce

Instructions

1. Combine all crab cake ingredients in a large bowl, mixing in seasoning.

2. Preheat a skillet over medium heat, and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

3. Use a ¼ cup measuring cup to scoop out the crab cake mixture. Place in heated pan and flatten.

4. Cook on each side till cooked thoroughly and browned about 4 minutes.

5. In a small bowl, mix all topping ingredients together. Top each crab cake with about 1 tablespoon for an added spicy flavor.

Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and healthy  recipes.