This combination of photos shows Anne Alderete at a restaurant on Aug. 12, 2020, left, and a dish of natto and chives on gluten free sourdough bread. Whether it’s kimchi, beets or broccoli, the pandemic has had a strange impact on food cravings. Alderete is enjoying something she never thought she would: natto. Made of fermented soy beans, natto is popular in Japan but considered too slimy and stinky for some.