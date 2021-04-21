This recipe for Watermelon Radish Citrus Salad is a great way to liven up an otherwise plain dish. It is sweet and tasty and packed with refreshing ingredients. Give this recipe a try – it’s easy to make and vibrantly delicious! This recipe makes six, 1-cup servings.
Ingredients
1/2 cup red onion
2 tablespoon green onions
4 cups watermelon radishes
1 cup mandarin oranges canned in juice drained, juice reserved
1/2 cup grapefruit canned drained, juice reserved
1/2 cup pecans chopped or pieces cut
2 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/4 teaspoon salt divided
1/4 cup feta cheese crumbled
Instructions
1. Wash hands and clean preparation area. Rinse all fresh ingredients under cool running water, then start chopping the red onion, green onions and slicing the watermelon radishes. Place chopped red onions into a medium bowl and place slice watermelon radishes into a large bowl.
2. Add lemon juice and sprinkle half the salt into the bowl of onions. Set aside.
3. Rinse the lid of canned goods under cool running water before opening. Open canned mandarin oranges and grapefruit. Before draining canned goods, reserve a tablespoon of juices from each container and pour them onto radishes. Set aside.
4. Then measure out the remaining ingredients, grapefruit, mandarin oranges, pecans, and olive oil, and add to the bowl of radishes.
5. Add the onions into the large bowl. Drizzle olive oil and sprinkle salt for taste. Place in the refrigerator for about 10-15 minutes.
6. When ready to serve, top with feta cheese.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.