Tortellini kabobs, who knew? These delicious kabobs can either be a main course, a perfectly prepared lunch, or appetizers for something else delicious!
Ingredients
2 cups cheese tortellini tri-color
1/2 cup mozzarella cheese balled/cubed
1 cup black olives canned, pitted and whole, reduced sodium
1 cup cherry tomatoes
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh basil finely chopped
1 Tablespoon fresh parsley finely chopped
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Instructions
1. Clean and sanitize your workspace and wash your hands.
2. Cook pasta according to package directions.
3. In a bowl, mix mozzarella cheese with olive oil, basil, parsley, salt and pepper. Allow to marinate for at 15 minutes. If you are preparing the marinated cheese at least 2 hours ahead of time, place in refrigerator to marinate.
4. Layer ingredients on bamboo skewers – (2) tortellini, (2) cheese, (4) olives, (4) tomatoes on each skewer. Repeat on each skewer.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/ solutions/dinner-tonight.