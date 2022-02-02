Take the stress out of hosting a brunch by using this overnight turkey sausage and spinach strata recipe. This can be prepared the night before and then cooked off the next day.
Note: This recipe makes 12, 1/2 cup servings.
Ingredients
2 cups whole wheat bread cubes (about six slices)
8 ounces reduced-fat turkey sausage crumbles
1 1/2 cups onion diced
2 teaspoons minced garlic
10 ounces frozen spinach thawed and excess water removed
1 cup 1 percent milk
6 medium whole egg
6 medium egg whites
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup low-fat Monterey jack cheese shredded
Instructions
1. Spray a 13x9 casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Layer bread cubes in the bottom of the dish.
2. In a skillet over medium heat, cook the turkey sausage, onion, and garlic together. Once it has reached 165 degrees, add in the drained spinach. Let sausage cool, and then layer on top of the bread cubes.
3. In a medium bowl whisk milk, eggs (whites and whole), salt, and pepper until combined. Pour over the sausage mixture in the casserole dish. Sprinkle cheese over the top of the strata and cover with foil.
4. Place in the refrigerator overnight but no more than 24 hours.
5. Preheat over to 350 degrees. Remove the strata from the refrigerator, place in the oven covered with foil for 30 minutes.
6. Remove foil and bake for additional 15 minutes until the center is set.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.