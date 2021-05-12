Needing a healthy recipe for your busy family? Our slow cooker three cheese lasagna is a delicious “set it and forget it” dish option that’s perfect for large families. It also works just as well for meal prepping, too!
Note: This recipe makes 12, 2/3 cup servings.
Ingredients
1 pound lean ground beef cooked
1 medium yellow onion chopped
3 cloves garlic minced
1, 28 ounce can crushed tomatoes unsalted
1, 16 ounce can petite diced tomatoes no salt added
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons Italian seasoning
2 teaspoons crushed red pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 cup water
2 cups 1% cottage cheese unsalted
2 cups nonfat mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
8 ounces lasagna noodles uncooked
Cooking spray
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Wash the lid and rim area of the cans before opening.
2. In a large pan, add ground beef and cook until brown.
3. Once the beef is lightly browned, add the chopped onion and garlic to the pan. Cook until the onion turns translucent.
4. Next, add diced and crushed tomatoes, salt, Italian seasoning, crushed red pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and water and stir together. Reduce heat after 5-10 minutes.
5. Add cottage cheese, 1 ½ cups of mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese to a bowl and mix until combined.
6. Spray slow cooker with non-stick cooking spray and add the sauce mixture to the bottom of the slow cooker covering the entire bottom.
7. Next, layer with noodles (noodles can be broken up to better fit the slow cooker) and top with a portion of the cheese mixture.
8. Continue adding layers of sauce, pasta, and cheese mixture until finished. Finish with sauce on top and sprinkle remaining mozzarella cheese to top it off.
9. Cook lasagna on low for 4-4.5 hours. Serve and enjoy!
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.