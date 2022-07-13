Wrap in a balanced lunch by adding fruit in unexpected ways! For a balanced diet children need 1-2 cups of fruit a day and adults 1 ½-2 cups per day and these chicken garden spring rolls are a great way to help achieve that goal.
Note: This recipe makes four servings (two spring rolls).
Ingredients for the poppy seed dressing
1/4 cup Plain non-fat Greek Yogurt
1 Tablespoon Vinegar
2 teaspoons honey
1 Tablespoon lemon zest
1 1/2 teaspoon Poppy seeds
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Ingredients for the spring rolls
8 spring roll wrappers
8 ounces grilled chicken breast sliced thin
1 cup Persian cucumbers cut into matchsticks
1 slices purple cabbage chopped into
2 cups green leaf lettuce
1 cup strawberries sliced
1 cup mandarin oranges peeled and sectioned
Instructions for the poppy seed dressing
1. Wash hands and clean the preparation area.
2. Combine all ingredients for dressing in a bowl and mix until smooth.
3. Refrigerate until ready to serve spring rolls.
Instructions for the spring rolls
1. Rinse produce under cool running water, and pat to dry.
2. Prepare all produce and chicken as directed. Set aside.
3. Fill a pie pan/dish with warm water. Place spring roll wrapper in water for 30 seconds or until softened. Remove wrapper from water and let water drip off. Place on clean surface.
4. Layer 2-3 strawberry slices, 2-3 mandarin orange wedges, purple cabbage, Persian cucumbers, 2-3 slices chicken breast and green leaf lettuce down onto softened wrapper.
5. To roll, fold the edge nearest to you over the filling, then fold sides towards center and roll until closed.
6. Be mindful of overstuffing your roll, rice paper can break if overfilled.
7. Repeat until you have prepared all the spring rolls.
8. Cover spring rolls with a wet paper towel to keep moist until ready to serve.
9. Serve spring rolls with dressing on the side as a dip.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.