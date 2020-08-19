Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
The balance of chocolate and pomegranate is a delicious combination in this dish! The brownies are made with black beans and prunes, but you can’t taste it.
Ingredients
1 cup black beans drained and rinsed
1/4 cup canola oil
3 ounces prune puree (find this in baby food isle)
1/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 large egg
2 egg whites
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate baking bits (mini chips works best)
1/2 cup white whole wheat flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
3/4 cup pomegranate seeds
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x9 inch square pan with cooking spray. In a blender, puree the beans with the oil and prune puree. Add the eggs, cocoa, sugar and vanilla.
2. Melt half the chocolate chips in the microwave in a microwaveable safe-bowl. Add to the blender. Blend on medium-high until smooth.
3. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Add to the blender and pulse until just incorporated.
4. Stir in half of the pomegranate seeds into the batter. Pour into the prepared pan.
5. Sprinkle with the remaining chocolate chips and pomegranate seeds. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick is inserted and comes out clean. Sprinkle brownies with 1/4 teaspoon sea salt. Cool for at least 15 minutes before cutting.
For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.