Here’s a healthy and delicious meal that can be made in a snap! This recipe for soba noodle and snap pea salad makes a simple Asian side dish or an easy, hearty meal that can be served hot or cold with grilled fish or shrimp.
Ingredients: Salad
8 oz soba noodles
2 cups sugar snap peas cut in half
1/2 cup shredded carrots
1/2 cup shredded cabbage
1 small bell pepper diced
2 tsp shallots minced
Dressing
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce
1 Tbsp rice vinegar (you can substitute white vinegar)
1 tsp sesame oil
Instructions
1. Bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the soba noodles and cook for 4 minutes. In the last 30 seconds of cooking, add the snap peas. Drain and then rinse the noodle and pea mixture in cool water.
2. Place the noodles and peas in a large bowl and add the carrots,cabbage, pepper and shallots.
3. Whisk together all the ingredients for the dressing and pour over salad. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.