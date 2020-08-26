Looking for something different to pack your child’s lunch with for school? Try our peanut butter and banana pinwheels. This tasty combination is the perfect recipe to add something different to your child’s lunchbox that will have them asking for more!
Ingredients
2 tablespoons crunchy peanut butter
1 banana chopped
3 tablespoons golden raisins
2 teaspoons of honey
2 tortillas whole wheat
Instructions
1. In a small bowl, mix crunchy peanut butter with honey. Mix well until combined.
2. Sprinkle each tortilla with half of the chopped banana and golden raisins.
3. Put 1 tablespoon of peanut butter mixture on each tortilla, spreading to the edges.
4. Roll up tortillas lengthwise and slice into spirals.
5. Lay out pinwheels flat on a plate and serve.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight program, which was developed to provide busy families with food safety tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.