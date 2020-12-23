These cinnamon walnut pecan pie bites are the perfect bite-sized treat for the end of a holiday meal! This recipe is easy to double or even triple for hungry crowds at home.
Ingredients
15 piece mini fillo shells frozen
1/4 cup liquid egg substitute fat free
3 tablespoons dark brown sugar
1/2 tablespoon whipped butter or light buttery spread room temperature
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
1 drop vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoon walnuts divided
2 tablespoons pecans divided
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray or line with parchment paper.
3. In a medium bowl, combine egg substitute, brown sugar, butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon and salt. Mix well.
4. Stir in 1 tablespoon chopped pecans and 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts into mixture. Arrange shells and evenly distribute the mixture evenly among the fillo shells.
5. Combine remaining nuts and sprinkle them on the top of the shells (a little less than 1/2 teaspoon per shell).
6. Bake in the oven until the edges are crisp, 15-18 minutes.
7. Allow to cool slightly before serving. If you like, top each piece with a squirt of fat free whipped cream topping. Enjoy!
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.