Charred eggplant pita sandwiches with spicy tahini

This image shows a recipe for charred eggplant pita sandwiches with spicy tahini.

 Milk Street/AP

One pillar of Milk Street’s approach to cooking is contrast — we pair tangy flavors with sweet, and creamy textures with crispy ones. And that’s why we often use quick pickles in our cooking; they cover many of those bases at once.