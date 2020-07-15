Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
These vegetable stuffed mushrooms pack a ton of flavor and are a great alternative for your next dinner! Bonus: they are super simple to make!
Ingredients
4 portabella mushrooms
1 zucchini squash chopped
1 red bell pepper chopped
1 small onion diced
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cup fat-free cheddar cheese shredded
Instructions
1. Remove the stems from the mushroom caps and chop stems, leaving mushroom cap in tact.
2. Add chopped vegetables to the mushroom stems and sauté in a hot pan with non stick cooking spray until vegetables are tender. Drain off any access liquid.
3. Place mushroom caps on a baking sheet and top with approximately 1/2 cup of sautéed vegetables. Add a 1/2 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce to each mushroom and top with cheddar cheese.
4. Bake at 350F for approximately 10 minutes.
For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.