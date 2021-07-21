Looking for a use for your tomato harvest? Try our tomato crisp recipe!!
Dehydrate these for a fantastic crunchy snack or bake them off and serve as a side dish! These will leave you wanting to make more!
Note: This recipe makes six servings.
Ingredients
6 large tomatoes thinly sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons fresh parsley chopped
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions
1. Wash and cut the tomatoes into semi-thin slices, approx. 1/8 inch.
2. Drizzle olive oil on tomato slices to coat.
3. Place slices onto dehydrator shelves or a baking pan.
4. In a small bowl whisk together the remaining ingredients.
5. Carefully spoon out the mixture on top of each tomato slice.
6. If baking, place the sheet in a 200-degree oven and check every 30 minutes until edges show some charring, could take 4-5 hours. To make as a side dish: bake for 25-30 minutes and enjoy.
7. If you are dehydrating, depending on how thick the slices of tomato are, most machines could take anywhere from 12-24 hours.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.