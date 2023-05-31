Need a hearty and quick pantry staple dinner option? Look no further than our one pot lentil soup! Packed with lentils, potatoes and spinach, this soup powerhouse is easy to make and a great meat-free option.
Recipe: One pot lentil soup is a hearty, no-meat dinner option
- By Andrea Valdez Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight!
