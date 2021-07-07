This peach and blackberry salad will definitely be your new favorite this summer. Topping your salads with fresh colorful ripe fruit provides additional vitamins, antioxidants, and natural sweetness. This salad can be enjoyed as a side or main dish topped with grilled chicken, or shrimp. Try this salad with local Texas summer produce!
Note: This recipe makes six, ¾ cup servings.
Ingredients for the dressing
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 lemon zest, and juiced
1 Tablespoon fresh basil minced
½ teaspoon salt
Ingredients for the salad
6 ounces baby spinach and spring mix
¼ cup reduced fat feta cheese crumbled
¼ cup almonds sliced
½ pint fresh blackberries halved
2 medium peaches sliced
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your food preparation area.
2. Wash all produce and fruit before preparing salad.
3. Using a canning jar, pour in olive oil, zest, and juice of 1 lemon, minced fresh basil, and salt. Cover the jar with lid and shake till blended well, let sit.
4. Toss spinach and spring mix in a large bowl. Top greens with feta cheese, walnut pieces, blackberries, and sliced peaches.
5. Pour dressing over salad and gently toss.
