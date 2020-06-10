Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M Agrilife Dinner Tonight program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
This lemon garlic chicken recipe is going to be your go-to favorite for those weeks you need to prepare meals ahead of time! The baked chicken, cheese-covered peppers, asparagus spears, and sweet potatoes make for a filling meal that is low in fat and high in fiber and protein. If you are trying to make more healthy meals at home, start with this one.
Ingredients
4 chicken breasts boneless, skinless, sliced thin
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons garlic powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 large lemon juiced
2 sweet potatoes cubed
1 bunch medium asparagus (about 40 spears)
1 large bell pepper sliced (or 8 mini bell peppers)
1/8 cup reduced fat Parmesan cheese shredded
Directions
1. Combine chicken with olive oil, spices, and juice of 1 lemon in a sealed plastic bag. Move the marinade evenly around chicken in the bag and leave in sealed bag while preparing other ingredients.
2. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Wash vegetables under running water; use a potato brush to clean potatoes well.
3. Cube sweet potatoes in bite sized pieces with skin on. Arrange on a baking pan, spray with cooking spray and sprinkle with pepper.
4. Slice bell pepper and arrange with asparagus on a baking sheet. Spray with cooking spray and sprinkle with shredded parmesan cheese.
5. Remove chicken from bag and place on separate baking sheet.
6. Place all 3 baking sheets of food in oven and bake for 20 minutes. Remove chicken and vegetables, stir potatoes, and roast another 10-15 minutes.
7. Remove potatoes from oven and let cool.
8. Fill 4 shallow plastic containers with: ¾ cup of sweet potatoes, about 10 asparagus spears, 1 chicken breast, and 1/4 of roasted bell peppers.
For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner -tonight.