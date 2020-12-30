Looking for an easy chicken pasta recipe? Try this California chicken pasta dish. It makes for a refreshing lunch and a heart-healthy dinner option! This dish is American Heart Association certified as a heart-healthy recipe.
Salad ingredients
1 1/3 cups cooked penne or similar pasta
8 ounces skinless chicken breast cooked and diced (about 2 cups)
1 large celery stalk thinly sliced
1 large scallion trimmed and chopped
1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro
Dressing ingredients
1/3 cup orange juice
1/4 teaspoon curry powder
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoons white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon canola oil
1/4 cup small diced avocado
Instructions
1. In a large serving bowl combine pasta, chicken, celery, scallion, and cilantro.
2. In small bowl combine orange juice, curry powder, salt, pepper, vinegar and oil. Stir well.
3. Pour dressing over salad and toss well.
4. Add avocado and toss gently.
