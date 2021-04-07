Looking for a healthier way to eat your pizza? This recipe for pizza salad is easy to throw together and it’s a dish that adults and kids will both love.
Note: This recipe makes eight servings.
Ingredients
1, 8-ounce can unsalted tomato sauce
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/4 cup white vinegar
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 head romaine lettuce washed and torn into bite size pieces
3/4 cup shredded or grated reduced-fat mozzarella cheese
1 cup cherry tomatoes washed
2 ounces pepperoni slices, reduced fat cut in halves
Instructions
1. Combine tomato sauce, oil, vinegar, sugar, oregano and garlic powder in a container with tight fitting lid.
2. Cover and shake dressing until well-blended.
3. In a large bowl, toss lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, and pepperoni.
4. Serve with dressing and optional pizza toppings of choice.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.