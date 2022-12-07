France UNESCO Baguette

Baker David Buelens takes out the baguettes of an oven at a bakery, in Versailles, west of Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The humble baguette -- the crunchy ambassador for French baking around the world -- is being added to the U.N.'s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity. UNESCO experts gathering Wednesday Nov. 30, 2022 in Morocco decided that the simple French flute deserved U.N. recognition.

 Michel Euler/AP

PARIS — The humble baguette — the crunchy ambassador for French baking around the world — is being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity.