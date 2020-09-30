Try this delicious apple tuna salad sandwich for a healthy and crunchy alternative, which includes fresh apples and yogurt. Our apple tuna salad is a great idea for a family dinner or an on-the-go meal.
Ingredients
6 slices 100 percent whole wheat bread
1, 12 oz can tuna in water drained, can use lower sodium
1 small apple chopped
1/4 cup low fat or fat free vanilla yogurt
1 tsp mustard
1 tsp honey
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your cooking area.
2. Combine tuna, apple, yogurt, mustard, and honey in a mixing bowl.
3. Mix and spread evenly on three bread slices.
4. Top with remaining bread slices and cut in half or as desired
5. Serve immediately.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.