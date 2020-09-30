Apple tuna salad sandwich
Photo courtesy of Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight!

Try this delicious apple tuna salad sandwich for a healthy and crunchy alternative, which includes fresh apples and yogurt. Our apple tuna salad is a great idea for a family dinner or an on-the-go meal.

Ingredients

6 slices 100 percent whole wheat bread

1, 12 oz can tuna in water drained, can use lower sodium

1 small apple chopped

1/4 cup low fat or fat free vanilla yogurt

1 tsp mustard

1 tsp honey

Instructions

1. Wash your hands and clean your cooking area.

2. Combine tuna, apple, yogurt, mustard, and honey in a mixing bowl.

3. Mix and spread evenly on three bread slices.

4. Top with remaining bread slices and cut in half or as desired

5. Serve immediately.

Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.