Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
On the menu tonight…flavorful fish! The orange and ginger in this recipe add such a distinctive taste to your salmon, you will love. It’s an easy to make crowd pleaser!
Ingredients
2 pounds fresh salmon fillet
1/4 cup honey
1 tablespoon fresh orange zest
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice
1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger root
2 garlic cloves grated
1 orange thinly sliced
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cover a large baking sheet with heavy duty foil.
2. Remove salmon from packaging and place on the covered baking sheet; scales down.
3. Combine the honey, orange zest, orange juice, ginger and garlic in a glass jar. Cover the jar with lid and shake till all is mixed well.
4. Pour dressing over salmon on the pan.
5. Thinly slice 1 orange and place around salmon.
6. Bake salmon for 25-30 minutes until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees. A thermometer should be measured at the thickest part of the fillet.
