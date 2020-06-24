Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M Agrilife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
This chicken and summer veggies grilling pocket recipe is the perfect dish for grilling season. It is a simple dish to throw together then throw on the grill for an impressive dinner!
Ingredients
1 large red bell pepper sliced into strips
1.5 cup mushrooms sliced
1 onion thickly sliced
2 medium zucchini sliced
1 medium summer squash
1.5 pound chicken breast cut into equal size cubes
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon oregano dried
1 tablespoon parsley dried
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon paprika
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Heat your grill to cook over medium-high heat.
2. Cut the vegetables as directed. Cut the chicken in to evenly sized cubes.
3. Combine the olive oil, oregano, parsley, garlic powder, and paprika in a small bowl.
4. Cut 6 sheets of foil approximately 12 inches in length each.
5. Divide the vegetables and chicken evenly among the 6 sheets of foil. Top each with some of the oil mixture, spreading over the vegetables and chicken.
6. Fold the foil so that it creates a sealed pocket.
7. Grill the foil packets over medium high heat for 35 to 40 minutes, or until chicken reaches 165 degrees.