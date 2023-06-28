Food-Ice Cream Dreams

This image provided by Salt & Straw shows a variety of the West Coast ice creamery's unique flavors. The company offers interesting combos like Pistachio with Saffron, and Hibiscus and Coconut. Others sound like a warm hug in gelid form: Jasmine Milk Tea laced with chocolate-coated almond slivers, or Rhubarb Crumble with Toasted Anise.

 (Salt & Straw via AP)

Travel anywhere on the planet and you’ll find some version of ice cream. Grab a lemon gelato in Italy; a stick of butterscotch kulfi in Nepal; a cinnamon paleta bar in Mexico. If you’re in Seoul, try a “J”-shaped puffed corn cone filled with soft ice cream.