Mac-n-cheese is a comfort food classic, but allow us to dress up your mac-n-cheese with a winter favorite — butternut squash! The butternut squash and the blend of cheeses in this dish really make for a unique mac-n-cheese experience!
Note: This recipe makes 10 1/4 cup servings.
Ingredients
8 ounces elbow pasta
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 1/2 cups butternut squash fresh, cubed
1/2 Tablespoon butter unsalted
1 Tablespoon olive oil
3 Tablespoons flour
3/4 cup milk 1 percent
1/2 cup reduced fat mozzarella cheese, shredded
1/4 cup reduced fat cheddar cheese
1/4 cup asiago cheese
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and workspace
2. Bring a stockpot of water to boil. Cook pasta according to the package
3. Cut your butternut squash into 1-inch pieces.
4. In a separate saucepan, add your 2 teaspoons olive oil on medium heat. Add butternut squash into the pan and cover. Cook for about 5 minutes or until it is tender with a fork.
5. Pour squash into a blender and puree
6. In a saucepan, add your butter and 1 Tablespoon olive oil and melt. Once melted add in your flour and whisk continually, add your milk slowly to prevent clumping.
7. Add your cheeses, butternut puree, and spices and mix well. Incorporate pasta elbows.
8. Pour into a 9x9 glass pan and cook at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.