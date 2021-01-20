This chicken harvest lunch bowl is an easy lunch to prepare on Sunday for your busy week ahead.
Try it out today, or switch it up with your favorite veggies!
Ingredients for the harvest bowl
2 cups cooked quinoa
4 cups broccoli florets
4 medium carrots peeled and sliced
3 teaspoons olive oil
1 pound chicken breasts cut in half or flattened
1 Tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning
Ingredients for a quick tzatziki sauce
1 cup nonfat greek yogurt plain
1 garlic clove grated
1/2 cucumber grated
2 teaspoons dill weed dried
Instructions
1. Wash hands and clean the preparation area. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a cooking sheet with foil. Rinse all fresh vegetables before slicing.
2. In a bowl combine the broccoli florets and carrot slices, toss in olive oil. Arrange on the cooking sheet in a single layer leaving room for the chicken.
3. Chicken breasts should be cut in half lengthwise to reduce the thickness, breasts can also be flattened with a meat hammer. Arrange in a single layer on the cooking sheet and sprinkle the lemon pepper seasoning on top. Bake for 25 minutes or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
4. While the chicken is in the oven cook the quinoa if not already done.
5. While chicken is in the oven make the tzatziki sauce. In a bowl, combine the greek yogurt, garlic, cucumber, and dill and stir well. You can also use store-bought tzatziki sauce.
6. Once everything is done, divide the quinoa among 4 refrigerator airtight containers, top with vegetables and sliced chicken. Keep the tzatziki sauce in a separate container. Reheat the quinoa bowls to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees before topping with tzatziki sauce and consuming. Leftovers will keep for three to four days.
