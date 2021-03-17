Let’s overnight it with our “overnight oats”! These recipes are a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth and start your day. And remember, oatmeal in all forms makes a heart-healthy meal.
Note: These recipes make one, one-cup serving.
Ingredients for banana nut overnight oats
1/2 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
1/2 medium banana mashed
1 tablespoon walnuts chopped
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons low fat vanilla Greek yogurt
Ingredients for chocolate peanut butter overnight oats
1/2 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
1/2 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 tablespoon flax seeds
1 tablespoon peanut butter powder
1.5 tablespoons peanut butter morsels
2 teaspoon Stevia sweetener
Ingredients for raspberry lemon overnight oats
1/2 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
1/4 cup raspberries
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon chia seeds
1/4 cup lowfat vanilla Greek yogurt
2 teaspoons Stevia sweetener
Instructions
1. In a mason jar or tight seal container, place the rolled oats and almond milk. Stir together.
2. Continue to add ingredients and stir after adding each for even distribution.
3. Once all the ingredients are mix, place in the refrigerator overnight or for six to eight hours.
4. Serve and enjoy! Overnight oats are best when eaten within three days.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.