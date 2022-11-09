Food-MilkStreet- Triple Chocolate Almond Cookies

This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for Triple Chocolate Almond Cookies.

 (Milk Street via AP)

In her cookbook “My Two Souths,” chef Asha Gomez added an intriguing twist to the classic chocolate cookie — Nutella. It was an innovative way to introduce nutty flavor to an otherwise straightforward chocolate cookie dough.