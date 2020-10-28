October is National Pasta month and what better way to celebrate than with these easy to make cheesy lasagna rolls that are pasta-tively amazing! Kids are going to love this dish as well!
Ingredients
8 lasagna noodles cooked and drained
1 1/2 cups fat free, low sodium cottage cheese
1 cup fat free, shredded mozzarella cheese
1 tablespoon fresh parsley minced
3/4 lb extra lean ground beef
1 (16 ounce) can low sodium diced tomatoes
1 (8 ounce) can low sodium tomato sauce
1 (10 ounce) can low sodium tomato paste
2 cloves fresh garlic minced
1/2 cup white onion chopped
1/2 cup green bell pepper chopped
1/2 teaspoon salt-free Italian seasoning
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Rinse any fresh vegetables under cool running water. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
2. In a skillet, cook beef, onion, and garlic until meat is no longer pink, drain excess fat off of beef if necessary.
3. Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, green bell pepper, Italian seasoning, and tomato paste. Simmer for about 10 minutes then set aside.
4. Mix together cottage cheese, Mozzarella cheese, and parsley.
5. Spread this mixture over each noodle and roll up.
6. Place seam side down in a greased baking pan.
7. Top all roll ups with sauce mixture and then sprinkle with Mozzarella cheese, if desired.
8. Cover dish and bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until thoroughly heated and bubbly. Let stand about 10 minutes before serving for flavors to blend.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.