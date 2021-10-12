Who doesn’t love that traditional fork-pressed crisscross pattern? These easy homemade cookies are fun for the kids to help with, plus their soft and chewy, packed with protein, and are great for kickstarting your day or as a pick-me-up/post-workout snack. Best dunked in milk! Note: This recipe makes 12 servings.
Ingredients
2 cups almond flour
1 cup almond butter
1/4 cup egg whites
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1 tablespoon unsweetened almond milk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Mix together almond butter, almond milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and egg whites in a large bowl.
3. Then add almond flour into the mix. Keep mixing until the batter is thick and sticky.
4. Prep cooking sheet pan with either parchment paper or spray with non-stick baking spray.
5. Roll 12 dough into balls approximately 2 Tablespoons in size. Place each ball on your prepared baking tray/ cookie sheet.
6. Then flattened balls with a fork to form a cookie shape.
7. Place in oven and bake for 10 minutes then enjoy!
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension. tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.